World Markets

Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in World Bank-funded tender

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

January 06, 2023 — 10:13 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

Adding deadline for offers.

CAIRO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender note on Friday for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank under Loan No. EG -9399 with At Sight financing.

The tender is for the quantity of 30,000, 40,000 or 50,000, 55,000, or 60,000 tons +/- 5% on seller’s option from the last crop for supply C&F.

Shipment will be during the period from Feb. 10 to 25 from all origins announced in the booklet of terms and specifications of GASC.

The deadline for offers is Jan. 10, GASC said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.