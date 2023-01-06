Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in World Bank-funded tender

Adding deadline for offers.

CAIRO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender note on Friday for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank under Loan No. EG -9399 with At Sight financing.

The tender is for the quantity of 30,000, 40,000 or 50,000, 55,000, or 60,000 tons +/- 5% on seller’s option from the last crop for supply C&F.

Shipment will be during the period from Feb. 10 to 25 from all origins announced in the booklet of terms and specifications of GASC.

The deadline for offers is Jan. 10, GASC said.

