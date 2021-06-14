Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in tender for shipment Aug 21-31

Adds tender details and background on previous tender

CAIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Aug. 21-31 for payment at sight.

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

Tenders should reach GASC by noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday. The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on the same day.

GASC last tapped the international market for grain on May 24 when it bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for shipment Aug. 8-22.

For the current tender, GASC is seeking to buy 55,000- to 60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

U.S. North Pacific soft white wheat;

U.S. hard red winter wheat;

U.S. soft red winter wheat;

Russian milling wheat;

Ukrainian milling wheat, and

Australian standard white wheat.

GASC is also seeking 60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

Canadian soft wheat;

French milling wheat;

German milling wheat;

Argentine bread wheat;

Polish milling wheat;

Kazakh milling wheat;

Romanian milling wheat;

Bulgarian milling wheat;

Serbian milling wheat;

Hungarian milling wheat, and

Paraguayan milling wheat.

(Reporting by Nadine Awdalla; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

