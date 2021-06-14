Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in tender for shipment Aug 21-31

CAIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Aug. 21-31 for payment at sight.

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

Tenders should reach GASC by noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday. The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on the same day.

(Reporting by Nadine Awdalla; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.