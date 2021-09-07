US Markets

Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in tender for October 25 to November 3 shipment

Nafisa Eltahir Reuters
Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Tuesday it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from October 25 to November 3 for payment using 180-day letters of credit.

GASC said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

GASC also said that the deadline for offers is Wednesday September 8.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

    Most Popular