Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in tender for October 25 to November 3 shipment

CAIRO - Sept 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Tuesday it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from October 25 to November 3 for payment using 180-day letters of credit.

GASC said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

GASC also said that the deadline for offers is Wednesday September 8.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.