Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in tender, deadline for offers Dec. 7

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Dec. 7. Suppliers should submit offers for payment via both 270-day letters of credit and 180-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

Offers should also be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) for shipment Jan. 10-20 and/or Jan. 21-31.

(Reporting By Sarah El Safty; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

