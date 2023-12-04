News & Insights

Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in tender, deadline for offers Dec. 5

December 04, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Dec. 5. Suppliers should submit offers for both at sight payment, as well as payment via 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

Offers should also be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) for shipment Jan. 5-15 and/or Jan. 16-25 and/or Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

