Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in tender, deadline for offers Dec. 5

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Dec. 5. Suppliers should submit offers for both at sight payment, as well as payment via 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

Offers should also be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) for shipment Jan. 5-15 and/or Jan. 16-25 and/or Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

