Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in private talks - traders

PARIS/HAMBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is in private negotiations with trading houses about buying wheat without issuing an international tender, traders said on Monday.

Offers for an undisclosed volume of wheat will be accepted from Monday, July 4. Price offers have to remain valid for 24 hours, traders said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.