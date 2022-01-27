Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in new international tender

CAIRO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Thursday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from 5-15 March and/or 16-26 March.

Deadline for offers is Jan. 28 and payment is at sight, it said. (Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Leslie Adler) Keywords: COMMODITIES EGYPT/WHEAT (URGENT)

