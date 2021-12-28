Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in new international tender

CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Tuesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Feb. 15 to March 3 with payment at sight.

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay, Latvia and Serbia.

Tenders should reach GASC by noon (1000 GMT) on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) the same day.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

