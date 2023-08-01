Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender, deadline for offers August 2

CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Wednesday. Offers should be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB), for at sight payment using funding from the ITFC, GASC said on Tuesday.

Shipment will be from Sep. 1-10 and/or Sep 20-30 and/or Oct 15-25, and bid opening session will start at 12 p.m. at GASC’s offices at the New Administrative Capital, GASC added.

