Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

August 06, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Sept. 15-30 and/or Oct. 1-15, 2023.

GASC said the deadline for submitting offers was Aug. 8 at GASC's offices in the New Administrative Capital.

Suppliers should submit offers on a free-on-board basis for payment via 180-day letters of credit and 270-day letters of credit. GASC will choose between both offers.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

