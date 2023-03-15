Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender

Rewrites with trader comments

CAIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set an international tender for wheat for shipment from April 15-25 with an offer deadline of March 16, GASC said on Wednesday.

Payment will be made via 180-day letters of credit and offers should be submitted on a free-on-board basis (fob), GASC added.

Traders told Reuters that if a supplier submits a freight offer, GASC would be allowed to allocate that freight offer to any cargo, regardless of the supplier. They added that GASC was seeking cargoes of 30,000, 40,000, 50,000 and 60,000 tonnes of wheat.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

