Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender

CAIRO June 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), announced on Monday an invitation to submit offers for an unspecified amount of wheat in an international tender.

The deadline for offers is Wednesday, June 29. Offers can be submitted on fob basis for all origins in GASC's tender book, for payment at sight, it said.

Shipping will be during August and/or September and/or October.

(Reporting Sarah El Safty; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

