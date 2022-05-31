Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender

Adds context

May 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Wednesday, June 1. Offers can be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) or cost and freight (C&F) basis, for payment using 180-day letters of credit, it said.

Shipping for FOB offers will be from July 20-31 and/or Aug. 1-10, while delivery for c&f will be from Aug. 1-20, it added.

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Egypt has bought 350,000 tonnes of costly wheat in a tender limited to EU origins only.

GASC said that they would accept offers from any of the approved import origins in its tender book for Wednesday's tender.

Traders also added that GASC would allow offers of Ukrainian wheat if it can be shipped from neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania or the Baltics.

About 300,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat booked by Egypt's state grains buyer for delivery in February and March is yet to be shipped, with one cargo stuck in port and four others still to be loaded.

Ukraine is currently seeking ways to get grain out of the country by breaking a months-long blockade of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea by the Russian navy and moving more by land.

Egypt, typically the world's largest wheat importer, depended heavily on shipments of Black Sea wheat that were disrupted by the war. It has since been seeking to diversify its imports, while leaning on procurement from an ongoing local harvest.

(Reporting Sarah El Safty; Writing by by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

