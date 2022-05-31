Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender

May 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Wednesday, June 1. Offers can be submitted on fob or c&f basis, for payment using 180-day letters of credit, it said.

Shipping for fob offers will be from July 20-31 and/or August 1-10, while shipping for c&f will be from August 1-20, it added.

