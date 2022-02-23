Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender

CAIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from April 11-21.

Deadline for offers is Feb. 24 and payment is at sight, it said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese)

