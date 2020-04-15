Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for May 21-June 5 shipment

Adds background on previous purchases, tender details

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from May 21 to June 5.

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

Tenders should reach GASC by noon (1000 GMT) on Thursday. The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on the same day.

GASC will pay for the grain with "at sight" letters of credit, which guarantee immediate payment on receipt of various shipment documents, as opposed to deferred payments of 180 days. The letters of credit will be paid through the Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, an organization that GASC has previously tapped for funding for wheat cargoes.

In its last international wheat tender on Tuesday, GASC bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, including 60,000 tonnes for shipment May 15-25 and 60,000 tonnes for May 26-June 5. Traders had been expecting a much larger purchase after Egypt's supply minister said last week the country would look to import 800,000 tonnes of the grain following presidential orders.

For the current tender, GASC is seeking to buy 55,000-to-60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

U.S. North Pacific soft white wheat;

U.S. hard red winter wheat;

U.S. soft red winter wheat;

Russian milling wheat;

Ukrainian milling wheat, and

Australian standard white wheat.

GASC is also seeking 60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

Canadian soft wheat;

French milling wheat;

German milling wheat;

Argentine bread wheat;

Polish milling wheat;

Kazakh milling wheat;

Romanian milling wheat;

Bulgarian milling wheat;

Serbian milling wheat;

Hungarian milling wheat, and

Paraguayan milling wheat.

