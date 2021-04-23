Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 11-20 shipment

CAIRO - April 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), set a tender on Friday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment Aug. 11-20.

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

Tenders should reach GASC by noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday, April 27, and must remain valid for 24 hours. Wheat bids should be free on board, with a separate freight offer. GASC said it will pay for the grain with "at sight" letters of credit.

