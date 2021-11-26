Egypt's GASC seeks wheat

World Markets

CAIRO Nov 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Friday it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Jan 9-20.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and deadline for tenders would be on Monday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty ; writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Mark Porter)

