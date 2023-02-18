Commodities

Egypt’s GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival April 1-20

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

February 18, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

Adds a local tender

CAIRO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international tender for arrival April 1-20.

GASC added that traders should submit bids for payment via 180-day letters of credit and at sight; and it will choose between them.

The deadline for offers is Feb. 23.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Saturday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery April 5-25. The deadline for offers is also Feb.23.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; writing by Enas Alashray; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.