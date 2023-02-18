Egypt’s GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival April 1-20

Adds a local tender

CAIRO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international tender for arrival April 1-20.

GASC added that traders should submit bids for payment via 180-day letters of credit and at sight; and it will choose between them.

The deadline for offers is Feb. 23.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Saturday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery April 5-25. The deadline for offers is also Feb.23.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; writing by Enas Alashray; editing by Jason Neely)

