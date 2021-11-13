World Markets

Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival Jan 10-30

Contributor
Sarah El Safty Reuters
Published

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jan. 10 - 30.

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jan. 10 - 30.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight or with 180-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Tuesday, Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Mark Potter)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular