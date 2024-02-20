Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender

Adds local tender

CAIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Egyptian state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Tuesday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international tender for arrival March 25-April 15 and/or April 16-30.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment via 270-day letters of credit as well as 180-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them. The deadline for offers is Feb. 22.

GASC also set a local production tender for vegetable oils, seeking quantities of 1,000 metric tons of soyoil and 500 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery during March and April. The deadline for offers is Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty, writing by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

