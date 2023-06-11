News & Insights

Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in international tender

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

June 11, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

Adds local tender for vegetable oils in paragraph 3

CAIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Sunday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival July 20- Aug. 5, 2023.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC). The deadline for offers is June 13.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Sunday, seeking at least 1,000 tonnes of soyoil and 500 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery July 10-Aug. 10, 2023. The deadline for offers is also June 13.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

