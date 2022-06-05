World Markets

Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in international tender

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Sunday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival August 5-25.

CAIRO, June 5 (Reuters) -

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit, and it would choose between them. The deadline for offers is June 8.

GASC had also set a local production tender for vegetable oils, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival July 25 - August 15. It also asked suppliers to submit offers by June 8.

In a previous oils tender in April, GASC cancelled its international tender, opting to buy 56,500 tonnes of local oils instead.

