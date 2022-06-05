Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in international tender

Adds local tender and background

CAIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Sunday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival August 5-25.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit, and it would choose between them. The deadline for offers is June 8.

GASC had also set a local production tender for vegetable oils, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival July 25 - August 15. It also asked suppliers to submit offers by June 8.

In a previous oils tender in April, GASC cancelled its international tender, opting to buy 56,500 tonnes of local oils instead.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.