Egypt's GASC seeks raw sugar and or refined white sugar in tender

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities on Wednesday announced a tender to import 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar and/or 50,000 metric tons of refined white sugar, all from any origin, on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

The refined white sugar should be for human consumption and supplied in 50 kilogram packages, GASC said.

Offers should be submitted for arrival Feb. 29 - Mar. 15, 2024 and/or Mar. 16-31, 2024 for at sight payment using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Offers should also be submitted in Egyptian pounds or U.S. dollars on a CIF free out basis. The deadline for offers is Jan. 13.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty, Editing by Louise Heavens)

