Egypt's GASC seeks raw sugar and/or refined white sugar in tender

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

November 20, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities on Monday announced a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar and/or 50,000 tonnes of refined white sugar, all from any origin, on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

The refined white sugar should be for human consumption and supplied in 50 kilogram packages, GASC said.

Offers should be submitted for arrival Jan. 1-15, 2024 and/or Jan. 16-30, 2024 and/or Feb. 1-15, 2024 for at sight payment using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Offers should also be submitted in Egyptian pounds or U.S. dollars on a CIF free out basis. The deadline for offers is Nov. 25.

