Egypt's GASC seeks raw cane sugar in tender, deadline for offers March 9

Adds details

CAIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar of any origin in an international tender, it said in a statement on Monday.

GASC added that payment would be at sight and offers should be made on a CIF basis in Egyptian pounds or U.S. dollars.

The deadline for offers is Saturday, March 9, with arrival set for April 15-30 and/or May 1-15, it added.

GASC set the tender on behalf of Egypt's Holding Company For Food Industries, represented by the Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC), which will receive the shipment.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.