Egypt's GASC seeks raw cane sugar in tender, deadline for offers March 9

Credit: REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

March 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

CAIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar of any origin in an international tender, it said in a statement on Monday.

GASC added that payment would be at sight and offers should be made on a CIF basis in Egyptian pounds or U.S. dollars.

The deadline for offers is Saturday, March 9, with arrival set for April 15-30 and/or May 1-15, it added.

GASC set the tender on behalf of Egypt's Holding Company For Food Industries, represented by the Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC), which will receive the shipment.

