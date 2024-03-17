Egypt's GASC seeks raw cane sugar in tender

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Sunday it was seeking 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar from any origin in a tender on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

Offers should be submitted for arrival May. 5-17 and/or May. 18-30 and/or May 5-30 for at sight payment, in Egyptian pounds or U.S. dollars on a CIF basis.

The deadline for offers is March 23.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.