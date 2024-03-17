News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's GASC seeks raw cane sugar in tender

March 17, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Sunday it was seeking 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar from any origin in a tender on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

Offers should be submitted for arrival May. 5-17 and/or May. 18-30 and/or May 5-30 for at sight payment, in Egyptian pounds or U.S. dollars on a CIF basis.

The deadline for offers is March 23.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.