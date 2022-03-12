Egypt's GASC seeks frozen poultry in international tender

Adds details

CAIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer set a tender on Saturday to buy frozen poultry for April 1-15, 16-30, May 1-15, 16-31 arrival.

The minimum quantity that should be offered is 1,000 tonnes of whole chicken and 500 tonnes of chicken thighs, the General Authority for Supply Commodities said in a statement.

The tender offers should be submitted on a cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis and payment is at sight. The deadline for offers is March 17.

Offers will be valid for seven working days after the deadline.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

