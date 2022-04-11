Egypt’s GASC seeks European wheat in international tender

Adds "limited" tender in lede and context

CAIRO, April 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer set a limited tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from only European import origins included in its tender book.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities said that the deadline for offers is April 13 and that suppliers could submit bids on FOB or C&F basis, with payment at sight.

Shipment for FOB offers should be from May 20-31 and arrival for C&F offers should be from June 1-15, it added.

GASC's wheat tenders are usually open for offers from all 16 import origins accredited by the state buyers, with traders saying it hadn't issued a limited tender in years.

The state grains buyer did not give a reason for the move.

This is GASC's third wheat tender since Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted its wheat purchases. Egypt relies heavily on Black Sea wheat, importing around 80% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine in 2021.

The state grains buyer cancelled its last two tenders as prices soared after the invasion and had previously indicated it would return to the market mid-harvest.

Last week, a cabinet statement said wheat reserves have dropped to 2.6 months' supply, well below recent levels and government targets of six months, but officials say they should rise again with procurement from the local harvest, which starts this month.

The government said it aims to procure six million tonnes from the harvest.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Leslie Adler, Jonathan Oatis and Bernard Orr)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.