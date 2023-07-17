Egypt’s GASC seeks 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities has announced a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar from any origin on behalf of The Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC).

Offers should be submitted on CIF basis for the period between 15-30 September, 2023 and/or Oct. 1-15 and/or Oct. 16-31 or an already delivered cargo and GASC will choose between them.

Offers should be presented for payment on an at sight basis in Egyptian pounds or in dollars with priority given for payment in Egyptian pounds.

The deadline for offers is July 29.

(Reporting By Sarah El Safty;)

