Egypt's GASC seeking wheat in tender for Aug. 8-22 shipment

Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), set a tender on Saturday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment Aug. 8-22.

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters)

GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

Tenders should reach GASC by 1000 GMT on Monday, May 24. Wheat bids should be free on board, with a separate freight offer. GASC said it will pay for the grain with "at sight" letters of credit.

GASC cancelled its last wheat tender on April 27 and made no purchase.

For the current tender, GASC is seeking to buy 55,000- to 60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

U.S. North Pacific soft white wheat;

U.S. hard red winter wheat;

U.S. soft red winter wheat;

Russian milling wheat;

Ukrainian milling wheat, and

Australian standard white wheat.

GASC is also seeking 60,000-tonne cargoes of the following:

Canadian soft wheat;

French milling wheat;

German milling wheat;

Argentine bread wheat;

Polish milling wheat;

Kazakh milling wheat;

Romanian milling wheat;

Bulgarian milling wheat;

Serbian milling wheat;

Hungarian milling wheat, and

Paraguayan milling wheat.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

