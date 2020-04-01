Egypt's GASC says seeking wheat for May 5-20 shipment

Adds details

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment May 5-20.

GASC vice chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.

Tenders should reach GASC by eleven am [0900 GMT] on Thursday April 2. The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. [1330 GMT] on the same day.

Wheat bids should be free on board, with a separate freight offer.

GASC is seeking to buy 55,000-to-60,000-tonne cargoes of the following: U.S. North Pacific soft white wheat; U.S. hard red winter wheat; U.S. soft red winter wheat; Russian milling wheat; Ukrainian milling wheat, and Australian standard white wheat.

GASC is also seeking 60,000-tonne cargoes of the following: Canadian soft wheat; French milling wheat; German milling wheat; Argentine bread wheat; Polish milling wheat; Kazakh milling wheat; Romanian milling wheat; Bulgarian milling wheat; Serbian milling wheat; Hungarian milling wheat, and Paraguayan milling wheat.

