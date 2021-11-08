Egypt's GASC says seeking vegetable oils in tender for arrival Jan 5-25

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Monday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jan. 5 - 25.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight or with 180-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

