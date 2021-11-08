World Markets

Egypt's GASC says seeking vegetable oils in tender for arrival Jan 5-25

Sarah El Safty Reuters
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Monday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jan. 5 - 25.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight or with 180-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Wednesday.

