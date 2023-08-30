Egypt's gasc says buys 240,000 tons of wheat in tender

CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 240,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 120,000 tons of French wheat and 120,000 tons of Romanian wheat, it added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan)

