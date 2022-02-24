Egypt's GASC receives one offer for French wheat in tender, traders say

Adds details, comment

CAIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, received one offer at $399 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of French wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis in its international tender on Thursday, traders said.

The offer was presented by Viterra and is valid for one hour, according to traders.

Egypt’s GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment April 11-21.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers in dollars per tonne:

Viterra: 60,000 tonnes of French wheat at $399 FOB plus $49.55 freight from NNC. Total of $448.55 C&F.

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Thursday.

“There is a risk-off mood today with the impossibility of making a business decision on estimating wheat prices as a war has started,” one European trader said. “French wheat is obviously the first alternative visible where shipments to Egypt could be made without the risk of war with ships not having to sail through the Black Sea.”

“The international wheat markets are also surging upwards after the Russian invasion and the increase in the price offered today compared to what GASC paid last week is breath-taking.” GRA/

In its last tender on Feb. 17, GASC bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat all at $318 a tonne fob or $338.55 a tonne c&f which includes ocean shipping costs.

