Egypt’s GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tenders

Adds details

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Thursday was $1,955 a tonne c&f for 29,000 tonnes of soyoil, traders said. Payment is at sight for arrival July 1-20.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival June 10-30 and/or July 1-20. It asked traders to submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit.

GASC had also set a local vegetable oils tender on Thursday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival June 1-30.

The lowest offer presented in the local production tender was said to be from EGOS for 8,000 tonnes of soyoil at 35,640 Egyptian pounds ($1,925.45), traders said.

Sunflower oil was not offered in both tenders.

Traders have said that both tenders will offer GASC more flexibility when buying from multiple suppliers. GASC would be allowed to choose any offer that was reduced after negotiations, regardless if others refused.

Tender rules had not allowed the committee to select, for example, the third-lowest price if the second-lowest refused to reduce the price, one trader said.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Type

Quantity (tonnes)

At Sight

180 LCs

Arrival

LDC

SBO

29,000

$1,975

$1,990

June 10-30

LDC

SBO

29,000

$1,955

$1,970

July 1-20

Cargill

SBO

30,000

$2,050

$2,065

June 10-30

Aston

SBO

30,000

$2,050

$2,077

June 10-30

Aston

SBO

30,000

$2,030

$2,050

July 1-20

Posco

SBO

27,000

$2,190

$2,200

June 10-30

Posco

SBO

27,000

$2,190

$2,200

July 1-20

The following offers were presented in the local production tender, traders said.

Supplier

Quantity

(tonnes)

Price

EGOS

8,000

EGP 35,640

Safa

3,000

EGP 36,300

NVOC

15,000

EGP 36,400

Cairo 3M

3,000

EGP 35,800

Golden Oil

10,000

EGP 36,500

Magd

3,000

EGP 36,750

Evergreen

4,000

EGP 36,570

($1 = 18.5100 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.