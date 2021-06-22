Egypt's GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tender - traders

Adds domestic tender offers

CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state international purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday was $1,133 per tonne for 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

State grains buyer GASC also received the lowest offer of $1,185 per tonne for 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, the traders added.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of vegetable oils in an international tender for arrival Sept. 5-30. It asked that suppliers present bids for payment at sight and use 180-day letters of credit and said it would choose between them.

The buyer is also seeking oils in a domestic tender for the same arrival period.

At its last international tender on June 8, GASC bought 60,000 tonnes of soyoil and 40,000 tonnes of sunflower oil.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers in dollars per tonne in the international tender on a cost and freight (C&F) basis:

ADM: 30,000 tonnes of soyoil at $1,188 for payment at sight and/or $1,197 for payment using 180-day LCs

Posco: 30,000 tonnes of soyoil at $1,185 for payment at sight and/or $1,190 for payment using 180-day LCs

ADM: 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil at $1,133 for payment at sight and/or $1,142 for payment using 180-day LCs

Belluno: 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil at $1,183 for payment at sight and/or $1,191 for payment using 180-day LCs

Cofco: 11,500 tonnes of sunflower oil at $1,159.95 for payment using 180-day LCs

Traders also said GASC received the following offers in the domestic tender:

Safa: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,500 Egyptian pounds ($1,239.66)

El Magd: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,500 Egyptian pounds ($1,239.66)

C3M: 3,000 tonnes of soyoil at 21,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,335.03)

Multitrade: 3,000 tonnes of soyoil 20,200 Egyptian pounds ($1,284.17)

Offers in the domestic tender were calculated based on an exchange rate of 15.73 pounds to the dollar. No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

