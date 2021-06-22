Egypt's GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tender - traders

World Markets

The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state international purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday was $1,133 per tonne for 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

State grains buyer GASC also received a lowest offer of $1,185 per tonne for 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, the traders added.

