Egypt's GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tender - traders

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Moday received offers for vegetable oils in international and domestic tenders, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil in the international tender was $1,263 a tonne for 30,000 tonnes of soyoil for payment at sight while the lowest presented for sunflower oil was $1,603 a tonne for 10,000 tonnes also for payment at sight, traders said.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival June 21-July 10.

It asked traders to submit bids for payment with 180-day letters of credit and at sight and said that it would choose between both offers.

GASC is also seeking vegetable oils in a domestic tender in Egyptian pounds for arrival June 26-July 15.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity

Type

At Sight

180-Day LCs

ADM

30,000

SBO

$1,265

$1,272

ADM

10,000

SFO

$1,603

$1,615

LDC

30,000

SBO

$1,290

$1,300

POSCO

10,000

SFO

$1,635

$1,645

POSCO

30,000

SBO

$1,300

$1,305

Traders said the following offers were presented in the domestic tender:

Alex co. For Seeds: 12,000 tonnes of soyoil at 20,000 Egyptian pounds (equiv. $1,269.84)

Safa: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 20,180 Egyptian pounds (equiv. $1,281.27)

El Magd: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 20,700 Egyptian pounds (equiv. $1,314.29)

UCMMA: 3,000 tonnes of soyoil at 20,750 Egyptian pounds (equiv. $1,317.46)

Prices in the domestic tender were calculated at an exchange rate of 15.75 pounds to the dollar. No purchase has yet been made but results are expected later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

