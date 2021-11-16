World Markets

Egypt's GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tender

The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday was $1,439 per tonne c&f for 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for sunflower oil at the tender was $1,425 per tonne c&f for 12,000 tonnes with payment at sight, they added.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival Jan. 10 -Jan. 30 It asked traders to submit bids for payment with 180-day letters of credit and at sight, and said it would choose between both offers. Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity

Type

At Sight

180-Day LCs

Aston

30000 MT

SBO

$1,439

$1,449

Posco Int.

30000 MT

SBO

$1,441

$1,451

ADM

30000 MT

SBO

$1,456

$1,465

Viterra

12000 MT

SFO

$1,425

$1,436

Belluno

10000 MT

SFO

$1,450

$1,460

Aston

10500 MT

SFO

$1,450

$1,460

Agric SA

11000 MT

SFO

$1,490

$1,500

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Tuesday.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Tuesday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival Jan. 1-20.

    Most Popular