Egypt’s GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tender
Adds details
CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday was $1,439 per tonne c&f for 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, traders said.
The lowest offer presented for sunflower oil at the tender was $1,425 per tonne c&f for 12,000 tonnes with payment at sight, they added.
GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival Jan. 10 -Jan. 30 It asked traders to submit bids for payment with 180-day letters of credit and at sight, and said it would choose between both offers. Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity
Type
At Sight
180-Day LCs
Aston
30000 MT
SBO
$1,439
$1,449
Posco Int.
30000 MT
SBO
$1,441
$1,451
ADM
30000 MT
SBO
$1,456
$1,465
Viterra
12000 MT
SFO
$1,425
$1,436
Belluno
10000 MT
SFO
$1,450
$1,460
Aston
10500 MT
SFO
$1,450
$1,460
Agric SA
11000 MT
SFO
$1,490
$1,500
No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Tuesday.
GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Tuesday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival Jan. 1-20.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jon Boyle, Kirsten Donovan)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
