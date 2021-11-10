Egypt's GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tender
CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,440.00 per tonne c&f for 11,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.
The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender
was $1,444.00 per tonne c&f for 30,000 tonnes with payment at sight, they added.
GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival Jan. 5-Jan. 25. It asked traders to submit bids for payment with 180-day letters of credit and at sight, and said it would choose between both offers.
Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity
Type
At Sight
180-Day LCs
Aston
30,000 MT
SBO
$1,444
$1,454
ADM
30,000 MT
SBO
$1,446
$1,456
Posco Int.
20,000 MT
SBO
$1,475
$1,480
Belluno
6,000 MT
SBO
$1,480
$1,490
Aston
11,500 MT
SFO
$1,440
$1,450
Belluno
12,000 MT
SFO
$1,442
$1.452
Viterra
12,000 MT
SFO
$1,442
$1,453
Agric SA
11,000 MT
SFO
$1,490
$1,500
No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)
