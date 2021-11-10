Commodities

Egypt's GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tender

Sarah El Safty Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,440.00 per tonne c&f for 11,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender

was $1,444.00 per tonne c&f for 30,000 tonnes with payment at sight, they added.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival Jan. 5-Jan. 25. It asked traders to submit bids for payment with 180-day letters of credit and at sight, and said it would choose between both offers.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity

Type

At Sight

180-Day LCs

Aston

30,000 MT

SBO

$1,444

$1,454

ADM

30,000 MT

SBO

$1,446

$1,456

Posco Int.

20,000 MT

SBO

$1,475

$1,480

Belluno

6,000 MT

SBO

$1,480

$1,490

Aston

11,500 MT

SFO

$1,440

$1,450

Belluno

12,000 MT

SFO

$1,442

$1.452

Viterra

12,000 MT

SFO

$1,442

$1,453

Agric SA

11,000 MT

SFO

$1,490

$1,500

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

