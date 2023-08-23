News & Insights

Commodities

Egypt's GASC receives offers in tender for yellow corn- traders

Credit: REUTERS/FATMA FAHMY

August 23, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds rejection and offers

CAIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for yellow corn on Wednesday was $231 per ton for 60,000 metric tons of corn on a free-on-board basis, traders said.

The offer, presented by ADM, was rejected because of its protein and moisture levels, traders said.

The lowest offer meeting the tender terms was believed to be $234.48 per ton for 60,000 tons.

Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking yellow corn, to be used as feed, for shipment Oct. 1-15 and/or Oct. 15-30.

Suppliers were asked to submit offers on a free-on-board basis for at sight payment. The deadline for offers is Aug. 23.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

FOB

Shipment

Comment

ADM

60

USA

$231.00

Oct. 1-15

Rejected

ADM

60

USA

$233.00

Oct. 15-30

Rejected

Viterra

60

BRZ

$234.48

Oct. 1-15

Agro Chirnogi

60

RO

$243.90

Oct. 15-30

TOI Commodities

55

SRB/RO/UKR/MDA

$253.00

Oct. 15-30

AMS Ameropa

60

RO

$255.00

Oct. 15-30

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.