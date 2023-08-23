Egypt's GASC receives offers in tender for yellow corn- traders

Adds rejection and offers

CAIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for yellow corn on Wednesday was $231 per ton for 60,000 metric tons of corn on a free-on-board basis, traders said.

The offer, presented by ADM, was rejected because of its protein and moisture levels, traders said.

The lowest offer meeting the tender terms was believed to be $234.48 per ton for 60,000 tons.

Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking yellow corn, to be used as feed, for shipment Oct. 1-15 and/or Oct. 15-30.

Suppliers were asked to submit offers on a free-on-board basis for at sight payment. The deadline for offers is Aug. 23.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin FOB Shipment Comment ADM 60 USA $231.00 Oct. 1-15 Rejected ADM 60 USA $233.00 Oct. 15-30 Rejected Viterra 60 BRZ $234.48 Oct. 1-15 Agro Chirnogi 60 RO $243.90 Oct. 15-30 TOI Commodities 55 SRB/RO/UKR/MDA $253.00 Oct. 15-30 AMS Ameropa 60 RO $255.00 Oct. 15-30 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

