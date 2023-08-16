Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

Adds detail and table
CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,006 per metric ton c&f for 12,000 tons of sunflower oil, traders said.
The lowest offer presented for soyoil was $1,115 a ton, with several offers presented at this price point, they added.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival between Sept. 20 and Oct. 5.
GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day LCs and 270-days LCs, it said.
All but one supplier submitted offers for payment at sight only, with traders saying the main reason was concern over the delayed payment terms offered by GASC.
Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per ton:
Supplier
Quantity
Type
At Sight Lcs
180-day LCs
270-day LCs
Comment
InterGrain SA
12,500
SBO
$1,115
OR
InterGrain SA
18,000
SBO
$1,115
OR
InterGrain SA
30,000
SBO
$1,115
OR
Green Suppliers
6,000
SBO
$1,118
Aston Agro Industrial SA
7,000
SBO
$1,120
ADM
30,000
SBO
$1,142
$1,174
$1,196
TOI Commodities
12,000
SFO
$1,006
Oliva AD
10,000
SFO
$1,012
Aston Agro Industrial SA
5,500
SFO
$1,080
Green Suppliers
12,000
SFO
$1,085
InterGrain SA
12,500
SFO
$1,090
Viterra
30,000
SFO
$1,123
The deadline for offers is Aug. 16. No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday.
GASC had also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking 1,000 tonnes of soyoil and 500 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery Sept. 15-Oct. 10. The deadline for offers is also Aug. 16.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Editing by David Goodman and Sharon Singleton)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.