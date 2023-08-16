Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

Adds detail and table

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,006 per metric ton c&f for 12,000 tons of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil was $1,115 a ton, with several offers presented at this price point, they added.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival between Sept. 20 and Oct. 5.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day LCs and 270-days LCs, it said.

All but one supplier submitted offers for payment at sight only, with traders saying the main reason was concern over the delayed payment terms offered by GASC.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per ton:

Supplier Quantity Type At Sight Lcs 180-day LCs 270-day LCs Comment InterGrain SA 12,500 SBO $1,115 OR InterGrain SA 18,000 SBO $1,115 OR InterGrain SA 30,000 SBO $1,115 OR Green Suppliers 6,000 SBO $1,118 Aston Agro Industrial SA 7,000 SBO $1,120 ADM 30,000 SBO $1,142 $1,174 $1,196 TOI Commodities 12,000 SFO $1,006 Oliva AD 10,000 SFO $1,012 Aston Agro Industrial SA 5,500 SFO $1,080 Green Suppliers 12,000 SFO $1,085 InterGrain SA 12,500 SFO $1,090 Viterra 30,000 SFO $1,123 The deadline for offers is Aug. 16. No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday. GASC had also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking 1,000 tonnes of soyoil and 500 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery Sept. 15-Oct. 10. The deadline for offers is also Aug. 16. (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Editing by David Goodman and Sharon Singleton) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

