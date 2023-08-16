News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

August 16, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael for Reuters ->

Adds detail and table

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,006 per metric ton c&f for 12,000 tons of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil was $1,115 a ton, with several offers presented at this price point, they added.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival between Sept. 20 and Oct. 5.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day LCs and 270-days LCs, it said.

All but one supplier submitted offers for payment at sight only, with traders saying the main reason was concern over the delayed payment terms offered by GASC.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per ton:

Supplier

Quantity

Type

At Sight Lcs

180-day LCs

270-day LCs

Comment

InterGrain SA

12,500

SBO

$1,115

OR

InterGrain SA

18,000

SBO

$1,115

OR

InterGrain SA

30,000

SBO

$1,115

OR

Green Suppliers

6,000

SBO

$1,118

Aston Agro Industrial SA

7,000

SBO

$1,120

ADM

30,000

SBO

$1,142

$1,174

$1,196

TOI Commodities

12,000

SFO

$1,006

Oliva AD

10,000

SFO

$1,012

Aston Agro Industrial SA

5,500

SFO

$1,080

Green Suppliers

12,000

SFO

$1,085

InterGrain SA

12,500

SFO

$1,090

Viterra

30,000

SFO

$1,123

The deadline for offers is Aug. 16. No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday.

GASC had also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking 1,000 tonnes of soyoil and 500 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery Sept. 15-Oct. 10. The deadline for offers is also Aug. 16.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Editing by David Goodman and Sharon Singleton)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.