Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

August 16, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,006 per metric ton c&f for 12,000 tons of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil was $1,115 per ton, with several offers presented at this price point, they added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Editing by David Goodman )

