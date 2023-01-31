Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

Adds details
CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday was $1,199.40 per tonne c&f for 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, with payment at sight, traders said.
The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,300 per tonne c&f for either 12,000 or 19,000 tonnes, with payment at sight, they added.
It asked traders to submit bids via 180-day letters of credit and at sight and GASC will choose between them.
Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity (MT)
Type
At Sight ($)
180 Days
($)
Comment
InterGrain SA
10,500
SBO
$1,320
$1,375
Belluno
6,000
SBO
$1,339
$1,399
Aston Agro Industrial
12,000
SBO
$1,300
$1,335
or
Aston Agro Industrial
19,000
SBO
$1,300
$1,335
Cargill
30,000
SBO
$1,325
$1,365
Agric Sa
16,500
SFO
$1,300
$1,345
Viterra
12,000
SFO
$1,294
$1,342
Belluno
12,000
SFO
$1,295
$1,355
Aston Agro Industrial
5,500
SFO
$1,264
$1,309
Egyptian African Co.
6,000
SFO
$1,350
$1,395
+/-10%
Cargill
10,000
SFO
$1,199.40
$1,236.40
No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Tuesday .
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
