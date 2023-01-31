Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday was $1,199.40 per tonne c&f for 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, with payment at sight, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,300 per tonne c&f for either 12,000 or 19,000 tonnes, with payment at sight, they added.

It asked traders to submit bids via 180-day letters of credit and at sight and GASC will choose between them.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity (MT)

Type

At Sight ($)

180 Days

($)

Comment

InterGrain SA

10,500

SBO

$1,320

$1,375

Belluno

6,000

SBO

$1,339

$1,399

Aston Agro Industrial

12,000

SBO

$1,300

$1,335

or

Aston Agro Industrial

19,000

SBO

$1,300

$1,335

Cargill

30,000

SBO

$1,325

$1,365

Agric Sa

16,500

SFO

$1,300

$1,345

Viterra

12,000

SFO

$1,294

$1,342

Belluno

12,000

SFO

$1,295

$1,355

Aston Agro Industrial

5,500

SFO

$1,264

$1,309

Egyptian African Co.

6,000

SFO

$1,350

$1,395

+/-10%

Cargill

10,000

SFO

$1,199.40

$1,236.40

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected on Tuesday .

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

