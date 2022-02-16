Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender
CAIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,463 per tonne c&f for 5,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.
The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,567 per tonne for 6,000 tonnes with payment at sight, they added.
GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival April 5-25. It asked traders to submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit.
Traders said the following c&f offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity
(tonnes)
Type
At Sight
180-Days LCs
Belluno
6,000
SBO
$1,567
$1,577
Aston
16,000
SBO
$1,595
$1,606
Aston
30,000
SBO
$1,600
$1,611
ADM
30,000
SBO
$1,616
$1,640
Aston
5,500
SFO
$1,463
$1,478
Agric SA
11,000
SFO
$1,465
$1,475
Viterra
12,000
SFO
$1,467
$1,485
Belluno
10,000
SFO
$1,487
$1,497
No purchase had yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday.
GASC had also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Wednesday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival April 1-20.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)
