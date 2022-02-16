Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

World Markets

The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,463 per tonne c&f for 5,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

CAIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,463 per tonne c&f for 5,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,567 per tonne for 6,000 tonnes with payment at sight, they added.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival April 5-25. It asked traders to submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit.

Traders said the following c&f offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity

(tonnes)

Type

At Sight

180-Days LCs

Belluno

6,000

SBO

$1,567

$1,577

Aston

16,000

SBO

$1,595

$1,606

Aston

30,000

SBO

$1,600

$1,611

ADM

30,000

SBO

$1,616

$1,640

Aston

5,500

SFO

$1,463

$1,478

Agric SA

11,000

SFO

$1,465

$1,475

Viterra

12,000

SFO

$1,467

$1,485

Belluno

10,000

SFO

$1,487

$1,497

No purchase had yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday.

GASC had also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Wednesday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival April 1-20.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

