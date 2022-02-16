Egypt’s GASC receives offers in international vegetable oils tender

Adds offers

CAIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,463 per tonne c&f for 5,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,567 per tonne for 6,000 tonnes with payment at sight, they added.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival April 5-25. It asked traders to submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit.

Traders said the following c&f offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per tonne:

Supplier Quantity (tonnes) Type At Sight 180-Days LCs Belluno 6,000 SBO $1,567 $1,577 Aston 16,000 SBO $1,595 $1,606 Aston 30,000 SBO $1,600 $1,611 ADM 30,000 SBO $1,616 $1,640 Aston 5,500 SFO $1,463 $1,478 Agric SA 11,000 SFO $1,465 $1,475 Viterra 12,000 SFO $1,467 $1,485 Belluno 10,000 SFO $1,487 $1,497 No purchase had yet been made but tender results are expected on Wednesday. GASC had also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Wednesday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival April 1-20. (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

