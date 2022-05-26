World Markets

Egypt's GASC purchases 50,000 tonnes of imported rice - supply minister

Moamen Saeid Attalh Reuters
Egypt's Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) has purchased 50,000 tonnes of rice from abroad to enhance the country's strategic reserves, the supply minister said in a statement.

The delivery of the imported rice will be in July and August, Ali Moselhy said.

GASC said earlier in May it was seeking at least 25,000 tonnes of white rice in a tender-practice on the account of the Holding Company for Food Industries.

