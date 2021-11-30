Egypt's GASC plays catch up with biggest wheat buy in years

By Sarah El Safty

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, made its largest single wheat purchase in years on Monday after under-buying this season given a surge in prices.

State grains buyer the General Authority of Supply Commodities (GASC) bought 600,000 tonnes of wheat, which two traders and an analyst said represented the largest single purchase since at least 2008, when it bought 540,000 tonnes.

Amid a wheat market rally this year, Egypt cancelled four tenders in 2021 and bought less wheat so far this season, which runs from July to June, than last.

"This year the purchasing programme of GASC has been running behind the average historical purchasing pace. I would imagine yesterday's large purchase was more a necessity than a choice," a European trader said on condition of anonymity.

According to traders, GASC was believed to be behind on its wheat purchases by around 1 million tonnes in the 2021/2022 season, when compared to the same period the previous season. This latest purchase helped bridge the gap, but it is still believed to be behind by more than 500,000 tonnes.

It remains to be seen if Egypt will continue to accelerate its purchases this season or if it was merely taking advantage of a current dip in prices resulting from worries over the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

However, traders said that looming concerns in the market over the possibility of more Russian export restrictions in the new year could leave a big supply gap in the Middle East.

"The large amount of wheat Egypt grabbed up was a little surprising, and a reminder that several countries are stocking up on wheat from concerns over a global shortage of high protein wheat," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Chicago-based Futures International.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and additional reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by David Evans)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.