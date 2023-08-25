Egypt's GASC made no purchase in direct talks about buying wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer is believed to have held direct talks with trading houses on Friday about buying wheat without issuing an international tender but no purchase was reported, traders said.

The lowest offer was said to be $263.77 a metric ton FOB for 50,000 tons of Bulgarian-origin wheat believed to have been submitted by trading house Buildcom for shipment between Oct. 5-20.

This was followed by an offer of $264.00 a ton FOB for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat said to have been submitted by trading house ADM for shipment between Aug. 26 and Sept. 6.

Some 15 offers of 55,000 to 60,000 tons Russian wheat were made at $265 a ton FOB by several trading houses for shipment in October and November.

Some offers remain valid until Aug. 27 and some traders said purchase could still be possible. As no international tender has been issued, reports are based on estimates from traders and more detailed assessments are still possible later.

GASC bought 60,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat in an international tender on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo )

